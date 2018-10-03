Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Instagram down, users across the globe face outage

Instagram appears to be down for many users across the globe. Instagram users have taken to Twitter to report problems with the service.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 3, 2018 1:44:57 pm

Instagram down, Instagram stops working, Instagram crashed, Instagram global outage, Instagram not working Instagram appears to be down for many users across the globe. Instagram users have taken to Twitter to report problems with the service.

Instagram appears to be down for many users across the globe. As per a report by Mirror Online, the problems, which started at around 8:00 BST, seem to be down for users across the UK and Australia. Users in India are facing problems as well. The Independent reports that Instagram users are unable to see people’s profiles or pictures. “Users are instead greeted with empty profiles and a message that the app “cannot refresh feed”. The web version of the app also has problems,” the report reads.

Instagram users have taken to Twitter to report problems with the service. “Is instagram down? Or is it just me?” tweeted a user. Instagram is having issues since 3:16 AM ED, confirmed DownDetector.com. Most users reported problems with the News feed (45 per cent), while log-in and website issues were reported by 34 per cent and 19 per cent users respectively.

This is not the first time Instagram has stopped working for users. Earlier last month, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram crashed across various parts of the world, with parts of North America, Europe and northern Africa being affected by the leaks.

Instagram has not released an official statement on the issue yet.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Spreading joy one laugh at a time.
Watch Now
Spreading joy one laugh at a time.
Buzzing Now
Advertisement