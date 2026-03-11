Instagram down: Thousands of users report facing issues with DMs, social feed

Instagram is down with several thousand users across the United States as well as other parts of the countries unable to access the Meta-owned social media platform, according to outage tracking and monitoring website Downdetector.
The outage seems to have begun at around 9am IST on Wednesday, March 11, with user reports peaking at around 11am IST. Over 10,000 users have reported facing technical issues with accessing the platform. The downtime appears to have affected Instagram’s messaging feature, alongside the feed and timeline of Instagram users.
Data from Downdetector further shows that 84 per cent of reported problems involved the Instagram app while the web version of the platform experienced limited issues.
This is the second time in over a month that Instagram has suffered an outage. On February 5, 2026, Instagram went down and more than 10,108 incidents were reported by users who faced issues accessing the social media platform. However, the outage did not last long and access was restored after a brief amount of time.
Meta or Instagram is yet to publicly comment on Wednesday’s outage.