Instagram down: Thousands of users report facing issues with DMs, social feed

A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Instagram logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Instagram is down with several thousand users across the United States as well as other parts of the countries unable to access the Meta-owned social media platform, according to outage tracking and monitoring website Downdetector.

The outage seems to have begun at around 9am IST on Wednesday, March 11, with user reports peaking at around 11am IST. Over 10,000 users have reported facing technical issues with accessing the platform. The downtime appears to have affected Instagram’s messaging feature, alongside the feed and timeline of Instagram users.

(Screenshot: Downdetector) (Screenshot: Downdetector)

Data from Downdetector further shows that 84 per cent of reported problems involved the Instagram app while the web version of the platform experienced limited issues.