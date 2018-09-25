Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger said to leave company

Instagram co-founders have resigned from the company. In this photo from 2012, Instagram founders Mike Krieger (L) and Kevin Systrom attend the 16th annual Webby Awards in New York. (Image source: Reuters) Instagram co-founders have resigned from the company. In this photo from 2012, Instagram founders Mike Krieger (L) and Kevin Systrom attend the 16th annual Webby Awards in New York. (Image source: Reuters)

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the co-founders of the photo-sharing app Instagram, have resigned and plan to leave the company in coming weeks, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. The exits add to the challenges facing Instagram’s parent company, Facebook.

Systrom, Instagram’s chief executive, and Krieger, the chief technical officer, notified Instagram’s leadership team and Facebook on Monday of their decision to leave, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Systrom and Krieger did not give a reason for their departure, according to the people, but said they planned to take time off after leaving Instagram. Systrom and Krieger have known each other since 2010, when they met and transformed a software project built by Systrom into what eventually became Instagram, which now has more than 1 billion users.

A spokeswoman for Facebook, which owns Instagram, did not immediately have a comment.

The departures raise questions about Instagram’s future at a time when Facebook faces its most sustained set of crises in its 14-year history. For much of the past two years, critics have railed against Facebook for being careless with user data and for not preventing foreign interference across its network of more than 2 billion people.

Instagram has been one of the jewels of Facebook. The social network acquired Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion, when the photo-sharing site was used by around 30 million people. Since then, Instagram’s reach has ballooned and it has widely been seen as one of Facebook’s most successful acquisitions.

Facebook has lost other founders of businesses it has acquired. In April, Jan Koum, a Facebook board member and a founder of WhatsApp, the messaging app that the social network purchased in 2014, said he was leaving. Koum had grown increasingly concerned about Facebook’s position on user data in recent years, people with knowledge of the situation said at the time.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App