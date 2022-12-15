Instagram adds Notes, Group Profiles, Candid Stories and other sharing features

Instagram has added several new features that let you share your thoughts and your memories with your friends and family, including a new ‘Candid Stories’ option which is similar to social media app BeReal. According to a recent blog post by the company, some of these new features will let you share your ideas with others and even collections. Here’s a quick look at what Instagram is offering.

Candid Stories

Similar to BeReal, the developers have also added a ‘Candid Stories’ feature that lets you and your friends capture and share what you are doing in the form of a story. Users can capture candids using their story camera or from the multi-author story at the top of the feed or choose to get a daily reminder that starts after your first candid.

In case you don’t want daily notifications for candid stories, you can turn them off from the app settings. Also, it looks like Meta is developing a similar feature for Facebook Stories.

Notes

A new feature lets you share notes with friends and see what they are up to. With a maximum length of up to 60 characters, you can share your thoughts with others using a combination of text and emojis. If you want to leave a note for someone, check the top of the inbox, select the people you follow or on your ‘close friends’ list and the note will appear on the top of their inbox like stories for 24 hours. The reply to a note will be visible in your direct messages.

Group Profiles

Group Profile is a new feature that lets you share posts and stories in a dedicated shared profile with your friends on Instagram. If you share a post with a Group Profile, only the group participants will be able to see what you shared. Also, the posts you share will not be visible on your profile. To access the new feature, tap on the Plus icon and you will see an option named ‘Group Profiles’.

Collaborative Collections

Instagram has also rolled out a new feature that lets you share saved posts with others in a group or private conversations. If you want to save a post to a ‘Collaborative Collection’, simply save it from the feed or send it to your friend via DM and save from there.