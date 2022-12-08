Instagram now lets you know why your profile is not reaching recommendations

Instagram is expanding its Account Status, allowing professional accounts to know if the content on their account is eligible to be recommended to other accounts that do not follow them. The new system also lets users know what they can do if their content is not eligible

The feature will be handy for content creators who are not able to extend their reach on the platform to new potential followers, as now they will be able to see which post or posts are getting in the way of eligibility.

“We know that, for many creators, having Instagram recommend your content is a great way to reach new fans and grow your audience,” Instagram said announcing the new change in a blog post. “That’s why it’s important to us that creators understand our guidelines and are able to know if something they’ve posted or have in their profile may be impacting their reach to non-followers,” the company added.

Instagram is also adding the ability to disagree with the platform’s decision on content promotion eligibility, allowing users to nudge the platform to review their content again in case the detection technology incorrectly flags issues with an account.

How to check your Account Status?

Account Status will show up in the Instagram Settings. Users can find it by navigating to Settings>Account>Account Status. Here, any problematic posts that stop the account from being eligible for recommendation to non-followers will be highlighted and users will get an option to edit/remove a post or disagree with the review decision.

Technical issue alerts

Instagram is also adding a new feature that will let users know when Instagram is undergoing any technical issues, something that has plagued the platform a lot over the past few months. This new feature will first be tested in the US and may then be gradually rolled out to other regions. The alerts will also let users know when a mass-affecting issue has been addressed.

“We won’t send a notification every single time there is an outage, but when we see that people are confused and looking for answers, we’ll determine if something like this could help make things clearer,” Instagram said in the blog post.