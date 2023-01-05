INOX’s AmpliX 3D audio technology and how it enhances cinematic experience

Post the pandemic, many people have turned to on-demand video streaming platforms to fulfil their entertainment needs. These days, for someone to go to a movie theatre, it needs to be a big-budget cinema with enhanced sound and picture quality. This also explains why many bigger cinema companies, such as INOX, are adding newer technologies to their cinema halls to woo consumers. INOX has now brought its AmpliX premium sound format (PSF) technology to its Megaplex theatre in Inorbit Mall Malad, Mumbai. The company plans to deploy this technology at its upcoming cinema halls in New Delhi and Indore. But what exactly is this audio technology and how does it work?

First, AmpliX is a sound technology that integrates seats into the audio system of the cinema hall to deliver 360-degree sound. It is said to be the next-generation audio format that delivers surround field using binaural technology. This technology will enable a 3D audio effect by stimulating the experience on a user’s body to create a natural audio feel. It will also sync with the on-screen audio using an algorithm to further enhance the audio experience.

How AmpliX audio tech at INOX works?

To understand how AmpliX works, we first need to understand what binaural technology in audio will add direction to the audio, enabling users to experience a more immersive surround sound experience. This audio is usually recorded using two microphones to create a 3D effect.

The binaural audio effect usually works best with headphones and in closed spaces. In this case, the built-in speakers on the seats will help deliver a 3D audio experience. As the speakers are placed close to the body, they also trigger mechanoreceptors on the body, which further enhances the content consumption experience while watching a movie at a cinema hall with AmpliX technology. Mechanoreceptors are a type of somatosensory receptor that can be stimulated with touch, pressure, vibration, and sound. In this case, the 3D audio effect from the cinema hall seat will stimulate the receptors, which delivers a more immersive audio experience.

As this technology must be embedded into each seat of the cinema hall, it will be limited to select seats, and the price for these seats will be slightly on the higher side. Hence, we can only expect to see AmpliX audio technology in upcoming cinema halls, rather than the existing ones.