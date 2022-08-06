scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Industry experts divided over Govt decision to withdraw Personal Data Protection Bill

The bill has been revoked after nearly four years of it being in the works, where it went through multiple changes including a review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Written by Mehab Qureshi | Pune |
August 6, 2022 4:20:18 pm
The proposed Bill stressed on the localisation of data and lacked a bifurcation. (File Photo)

Industry experts are divided over the government’s decision to withdrew the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, 2019, and replace it with a new ‘comprehensive legal framework’ and ‘contemporary digital privacy laws’ for regulating online space.

The bill was revoked after nearly four years of it being in the works, where it went through multiple changes including a review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee and faced pushback from a range of stakeholders including tech companies and privacy activists.

“The withdrawal of the PDP bill is personally disappointing to me, especially since the industry has already been waiting for four years for this draft to be taken forward,” Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, Chairman, IET Future Tech Panel told indianexpress.com.

Read more |Govt withdraws data protection Bill to bring revamped, refreshed regulation

According to experts, the proposed Bill stressed on the localisation of data and lacked a bifurcation to accommodate personal and non-personal datasets separately. “There were parts of the proposal that included obtaining of citizen-consent for the usage of personal data and special exemptions to probing agencies from the Act. These aspects of the Bill seem to be collectively responsible for triggering the withdrawal of it,” said Bhatnagar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

However, for Kazim Rizvi, Founding Director, The Dialogue, a New Delhi-based think tank, the withdrawal of the “Data Protection Bill 2021 is the right move as it had various shortcomings and concerns, notably around the lack of independence of the Data Protection Authority (DPA), restrictions on cross-border data flow, the inclusion of non-personal data and broad exemptions to the executive for data processing.”

The Bill had been widely criticised for being biased toward the data collection entity. For instance, if any user wants to withdraw their consent from sharing their data, it is possible but the user will have to give “a valid reason” or bear the legal consequence for such withdrawal. Moreover, what constitutes a “valid reason” is also subjective.

Another major drawback of the Bill was a proposed provision called data localisation, under which it would have been mandatory for companies to store a copy of certain sensitive personal data within India, and the export of undefined “critical” personal data from the country would be prohibited.

Bhavya Sharma, Founder, Bhavya Sharma & Associates, a legal firm, believes that it is a matter of concern that there are still “no governing provisions pertaining to digital data protection.” Experts hope that a new privacy law will be enacted by next year.  “The new bill must balance state interest, business interest, and individuals’ privacy concerns on the same keel,” notes Rizvi.

Meanwhile, Bhatnagar believes that the new Bill can only stand out if the framework contains regulations that are at par with global standards. “The re-framing of the Bill can also be enhanced by the inputs of IT thought leaders and experts, where ground realities and existing problems in the IT ecosystem can be touched upon with clarity,” he adds.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 04:20:18 pm

Most Popular

1

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

2

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

3

9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

4

Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Highlights: Gold for Bajrang, Sakshi and Deepak in Wrestling, Australia beat India 3-0 in Hockey SF

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
RBU to JU to Presidency, Trinamool students wing at centre of raging Beng...
RBU to JU to Presidency, Trinamool students wing at centre of raging Beng...
Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal
Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal
India vs ENG: Smriti departs for 61
CWG Day 9 LIVE

India vs ENG: Smriti departs for 61

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Express Research

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Premium
So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
Rahul's Hitler comparison

So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area
Know Your City

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Why Ranveer Singh's nudes are anything but erotic

Why Ranveer Singh's nudes are anything but erotic

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement