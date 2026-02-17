Adani to invest $100 billion in AI-ready data centres by 2035

The Google project could mean an investment of up ‌to $5 billion for Adani ​Connex - ​a joint ​venture between Adani Enterprises and private data centre operator EdgeConneX. (Source: Express Archives)

Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that the group will invest $100 billion to build renewable energy-powered AI-ready data centres by 2035, as it seeks to create the world’s largest integrated data centre platform and establish India as a leader ⁠in ​the global AI race.

The investment is expected to spur an additional $150 billion in spending over the next decade across several related industries including sovereign ​cloud platforms ​and server manufacturing, the company ⁠said.

Adani’s investment will create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the ‌decade, it added.

“At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India’s technological sovereignty,” Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said ⁠in a statement.