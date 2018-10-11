India’s 4G LTE availability does not translate to good mobile video experience: OpenSignal report

OpenSignal reports that 4G availability experience ranges from 82.6 per cent in Kerala to an “impressive” 90.6 per cent in Kolkata

OpenSignal, the US-based mobile analytics company, has released a new report on 4G LTE availability across India. With smartphone users mostly connected to 4G networks, the report stated that the 4G availability experience ranges from 82.6 per cent in Kerala to an “impressive” 90.6 per cent in Kolkata.

Sharing its analysis on mobile video experience, OpenSignal, however, noted that the “linear correlation” between 4G availability and mobile video experience in the country is just 0.11. Listing the reasons, the mobile analytics company said better video experience not only relies on the radio access network but also on other factors. For instance, the cell towers’ mobile radio, “backhaul links from the towers” that transport the video traffic, individual operator’s core network and exchange of data between Internet service providers to the CDN(content delivery network).

ALSO READ- Kolkata tops 4G availability in India, Punjab circle is close second: OpenSignal report

The report further stated that if the network suffers interruptions or congestions, then the video stream stall and ruins the mobile video experience for viewers. OpenSignal suggested that telecom operators should ensure there are no weak links in their infrastructure that might affect mobile video delivery to users.

OpenSignal added that with the arrival of Reliance Jio, 4G LTE adoption has boosted across India due to telecom operator’s “disruptive strategy.” Mobile operators are making 4G LTE service widely available and a majority of smartphone users keep their devices connected to 4G networks in all regions, as per the report.

OpenSignal mentioned that users in Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Kolkata and, Jammu and Kashmir enjoy better mobile video experience with a score of over 41, as per the company’s mobile video experience measure. As per the assessment, India’s four “most populated cities” deliver a better mobile video experience than seventeen of the twenty-two regions. Notably, both Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir rate higher for mobile video experience as compared to other regions for 4G availability.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd