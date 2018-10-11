Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • India’s 4G LTE availability does not translate to good mobile video experience: OpenSignal report

India’s 4G LTE availability does not translate to good mobile video experience: OpenSignal report

OpenSignal mentioned that users in Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Kolkata and, Jammu and Kashmir enjoy better mobile video experience with a score of over 41, as per the company's mobile video experience measure

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 11, 2018 10:06:00 pm

opensignal, opensignal mobile video experience, 4g lte india, jio, reliance jio, vodafone 4g service, idea 4g network, mobile video experience mumbai, mobile video experience jammu and kashmir, mobile video experience india, bharti airtel, vodafone idea ltd, jio, opensignal OpenSignal reports that 4G availability experience ranges from 82.6 per cent in Kerala to an “impressive” 90.6 per cent in Kolkata

OpenSignal, the US-based mobile analytics company, has released a new report on 4G LTE availability across India. With smartphone users mostly connected to 4G networks, the report stated that the 4G availability experience ranges from 82.6 per cent in Kerala to an “impressive” 90.6 per cent in Kolkata.

Sharing its analysis on mobile video experience, OpenSignal, however, noted that the “linear correlation” between 4G availability and mobile video experience in the country is just 0.11. Listing the reasons, the mobile analytics company said better video experience not only relies on the radio access network but also on other factors. For instance, the cell towers’ mobile radio, “backhaul links from the towers” that transport the video traffic, individual operator’s core network and exchange of data between Internet service providers to the CDN(content delivery network).

ALSO READ- Kolkata tops 4G availability in India, Punjab circle is close second: OpenSignal report

The report further stated that if the network suffers interruptions or congestions, then the video stream stall and ruins the mobile video experience for viewers. OpenSignal suggested that telecom operators should ensure there are no weak links in their infrastructure that might affect mobile video delivery to users.

OpenSignal added that with the arrival of Reliance Jio, 4G LTE adoption has boosted across India due to telecom operator’s “disruptive strategy.” Mobile operators are making 4G LTE service widely available and a majority of smartphone users keep their devices connected to 4G networks in all regions, as per the report.

OpenSignal mentioned that users in Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Kolkata and, Jammu and Kashmir enjoy better mobile video experience with a score of over 41, as per the company’s mobile video experience measure. As per the assessment, India’s four “most populated cities” deliver a better mobile video experience than seventeen of the twenty-two regions. Notably, both Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir rate higher for mobile video experience as compared to other regions for 4G availability.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Searching for the dead after a tsunami | NYT Dispatches
Watch Now
Searching for the dead after a tsunami | NYT Dispatches
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Watch Now
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Buzzing Now
Advertisement