Indians want basic cloud storage that fits their pockets: Digiboxx CEO

Digiboxx went live around the time Google announced the end of its unlimited storage space for Photos. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

For Arnab Mitra, the CEO of homegrown cloud storage solution platform Digiboxx, there hasn’t been a better time to move to cloud storage. “With the world adapting to the ‘work-from-home’ culture, the usage of smartphones has increased leading to an increase in the demand for cloud storage,” he tells indianexpress.com about what he calls “an extremely future-focused industry”.

Launched in December last year, Indian cloud-storage service Digiboxx offers both free and paid cloud storage plans for individuals and businesses and has already crossed a million users. The service competes with Google One, Microsoft’s OneDrive and Dropbox by offering relatively affordable plans.

Mitra explains that their success can be attributed to understanding what most Indian customers need when it comes to cloud storage. “Most of the people in India do not communicate in English and fail to understand a very complex platform. The majority of them just want a basic service that will allow them to sync their phones, upload photos, videos, chats, and backups,” he states, adding that “most essentially, people want something that just fits into their pocket”.

Digiboxx went live around the time Google announced the end of its unlimited storage space for Photos. While Google One subscription with storage plans starts at Rs 130 per month for 100GB, Digiboxx has plans starting at Rs 30 per month, offering up to 2TB storage. Meanwhile, it’s free plan has 20GB storage, in comparison to the 15GB storage that Google offers.

But Digiboxx isn’t just targeting individual users. It has plans for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) starting at Rs 999 with up to 50TB storage and a 10GB maximum file size.

Mitra explains that “cloud storage is more flexible than traditional physical storage” thanks to its ability to create a more tailored solution for individuals as well as businesses. “The package can be customised as per the need of the company, number of employees, etc,” he adds.

Cloud storage also makes elements like data recovery more likely for individuals and businesses. “Depending on the cause of the problem, it takes longer for traditional storage solutions to recover. Sometimes one can even lose files completely for a physical storage solution but on cloud storages that’s impossible,” he claims.

Apart from lucrative pricing, Digiboxx also boasts of local storage, with all of its data stored within Indian borders. DigiBoxx has connection encryption and all the files stored on its platform are encrypted at a database level. The service offers support for SSL file encryption.

“We are working with multiple Indian Data Centres to assure that the data is being sorted within the country’s borders only,” Mitra states, adding that “the platform is the first of its kind ‘Make in India, Store in India’ digital asset management SaaS product that is in line with the country’s national security and data localisation priorities.”