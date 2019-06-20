Indians use the highest amount of data per smartphone: Ericsson report

India has the highest data usage per smartphone, reveals the Ericsson Mobility Report for the June 2019 edition. The number stood at 9.8GB per month on average for a smartphone at the end of 2018, according to the report.

Ericsson’s Mobile Report says that the increased numbers of LTE subscriptions along with attractive data plans being offered by service providers, and change video video viewing habits among the younger crowd have helped driven up monthly usage.

According to the report, mobile video traffic is fueling the total data traffic as users are spending more time streaming and sharing video and the trend is expected to continue. Further with the rollout of 5G networks in the future, which will support augmented reality videos and streaming 360-degree videos, mobile traffic growth will only increase.

The report predicts that the total mobile data traffic per month in India will increase from 4.6 exabytes (EB) in 2018 to 16 EB by 2024. It also predicts that the total smartphone subscriptions in the region will reach 1.1 billion by 2024 growing at 11 percent, while the total mobile broadband subscriptions will be 1.25 billion in 2024.

Still LTE will remain the dominant technology and will account for 82 percent of mobile subscriptions by the end of 2024. Right now, the number is at 38 per cent for end of 2018. Ericsson’s reports shows that India will have 1.16 Billion LTE connections by 2024. Video will push the monthly data usage per smartphone from 9.8 GB in 2018 to 18 GB by 2024.

“LTE will remain the most dominant access technology in the region up to 2024 even as 5G subscriptions are expected to grow during this period. Based on the latest Consumer Lab study done by Ericsson, we have found that Indian smartphone users are willing to pay more than 66 percent premium for 5G services. In fact, more than half of smartphone users in India expect their own provider to switch to 5G or will wait a maximum of six months before moving to another provider that does,” Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions, South East Asia, Oceania and India said.

Ericsson also expects 5G coverage to grow rapidly and predicts that it will reach 45 per cent of the world’s population by end of 2024. The report expects North America to have the fastest 5G subscriptions by 2024 with 63 percent of anticipated mobile subscriptions being for the newer technology.

North East Asia is predicted to be in second place (47 percent), and Europe in third (40 percent) for 5G mobile subscriptions by 2024.