Indians spent 200% more time on their lock screens: Glance report

The lock screen is one of the most frequently visited parts of a smartphone. It is the first bit of the user interface that most users see when they open their phones. While the time we spend on our lock screens may seem insignificant compared to the rest of our smartphone usage habits, the number is going up. A new report suggests that Indians spent 200% more time on the lock screen in the past year.

The more time spent on lock screens could be a result of many factors, one of which is the rise of apps like Glance that provide content on the lock screen. The report by Glance also states that Indians unlock their smartphones about 70 times per day on average. It adds that 50 times of the 70, it is to consume content via the lock screen.

The report adds that the most preferred time for Indian users to consume content off the lock screen is post-dinner and before bed. Moreover, the report found that typically users from states such as Telangana, Odisha, and Manipur are early risers while those from Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Gujarat go to bed quite late in the night.

What content is consumed on the lock screen?

Apps like Glance bring a variety of content straight to your lock screen, based on preset categories. These could include Entertainment, Sports, Technology or even Politics.

“Entertainment, News, and Nature/Wildlife emerged as the top three content categories on the lock screen platform while users’ preference for digital content for few other sectors such as health & fitness, polls & quizzes, trivia, and politics also increased significantly,” the report adds.

Video is the most preferred form of content on the platform, much more than text or images. “Among the various content formats available on the Glance platform, videos accounted for 64% of overall content consumption, while articles (texts and images) accounted for the remaining 36%,” the report adds.

The affinity towards video is likely the direct consequence of decreasing data prices across the country, allowing people to use more data on a per-day basis. ”With the internet becoming more accessible and affordable, the consumption of video content in smaller cities has almost come at par with metros and large cities,” the report adds.

Data also showed that 85 per cent of viewers prefer watching videos of 10 minutes or less with comedy and music being the two most-watched genres by Indians in the short video category.