Indians can once again make Apple App Store purchases using credit and debit cards 

Eligible Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards can once again be added to Apple Accounts for App Store and iCloud payments in India.(Image: Express Image)

Apple has restored bank card payments for App Store and iCloud purchases in India after a four-year hiatus. While the change is being rolled out in phases, some users can now add eligible Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards to their Apple Account to pay for subscriptions such as iCloud+ and Apple Music, as well as App Store purchases (see screenshot attached).

Apple stopped accepting card payments in India in May 2022 due to changes in the country’s recurring payments rules. Since then, users have used UPI, net banking, and Apple Account balance for subscriptions and other digital purchases for Apple services.