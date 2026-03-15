LPG booking app overtakes ChatGPT to top Google Play Store, App Store download charts in India

IndianOil One has seen over four million downloads in the last 30 days, as per Sensor Tower. (Image: Google Play Store)

IndianOil One, the energy giant’s LPG gas cylinder-booking app, has risen to the top of Google Play Store and Apple App Store charts in India amid the ongoing war in West Asia.

In the last few days, the app has overtaken OpenAI’s ChatGPT to claim the No 1 spot on both free app rankings as Indian consumers reel from the supply chain shockwaves sparked by the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical chokepoints for energy supply. The app still held the top spot on Sunday morning, March 15.

Google Play Store top charts. (Screenshot: Google Play Store) Google Play Store top charts. (Screenshot: Google Play Store)

Apple App Store top downloaded charts. (Screenshot: Apple App Store) Apple App Store top downloaded charts. (Screenshot: Apple App Store)

LPG distribution centres in Indian cities have witnessed endless queues in the last week, with restaurants and eateries across the country shuttering or truncating their menu as cooking gas supplies tighten and prices climb sharply.