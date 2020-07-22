Indian woman is iPhone Photographer of the Year for Varanasi capture

In her photograph, shot using an iPhone X, three boys are seen taking flight from a wall in the temple town into the Ganges river flowing below. (Source: Twitter/@dimpybhalotia) In her photograph, shot using an iPhone X, three boys are seen taking flight from a wall in the temple town into the Ganges river flowing below. (Source: Twitter/@dimpybhalotia)

London-based street photographer Dimpy Bhalotia has been named Photographer of the Year at the 2020 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) for her image titled ‘Flying Boys’, which she captured in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

In her photograph, shot using an iPhone X, three boys are seen taking flight from a wall in the temple town into the Ganges river flowing below. “Their expressive limbs fill the sky with both tension and exuberance,” the award committee said in a statement.

Taking to Twitter after the results were announced, Bhalotia wrote, “It’s a great accolade for me to be the Grand Prize Winner and Photographer of the Year of IPPA awards.”

It’s a great accolade for me to be the Grand Prize Winner and Photographer of the Year of @ippawards pic.twitter.com/VZuAyI8kMT — Dimpy Bhalotia (@dimpybhalotia) July 22, 2020

The Mumbai-born photographer has won more than 15 awards and has had her work exhibited in over nine countries. Bhalotia has been shooting solely on the iPhone for more than nine years. “It feels like I’m shooting with my palm,” the grand prize winner said in an interview with the international photography group Little Box Collective.

“The best thing about using an iPhone is it’s quick and instant. It’s like having no gear in your hand,” she added.

The 13th annual iPhone Photography Awards received thousands of entries from 140 countries. The first, second and third prizes were awarded to Artyom Baryshau of Belarus for his image titled ‘No walls’, Geli Zhao of China for an untitled picture of sheets flying on a cloudy day and Saif Hussain of Iraq for his portrait of an elderly man.

According to an official statement, top-three winners were also awarded in an additional 18 categories. The winning photographers were from almost every corner of the world — including Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Canada, Colombia, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The IPPAWARDS was first launched in 2007 to honour iPhone users who were using their smartphones to capture iconic images. The entries are judged by an acclaimed jury in several steps before the winners are announced.

