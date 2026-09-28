Indian startup TakeMe2Space to launch orbital computing satellite on SpaceX rocket

A SpaceX Falcon 9 launches the Blue Ghost and Resilience lunar landers in January 2025. The mission's upper stage later crashed into the Moon after exhausting its fuel. (Image: SpaceX)

Indian space startup TakeMe2Space plans to launch what it describes as the country’s first orbital computing satellite aboard a SpaceX rocket on October 1, seeking to process data in orbit rather than transmit raw information back to Earth.

The ⁠company’s ​MOI-1A spacecraft, a sub-50 kg satellite carrying Nvidia Orin NX edge-computing processors, is scheduled to fly on SpaceX’s Transporter-18 rideshare mission.

TakeMe2Space said on Monday it has signed 23 customers for the mission, including geographic information system companies and educational institutions.

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Commercial users ​span ​agriculture, mining, supply-chain management and insurance, Founder and ⁠CEO Ronak Samantray told Reuters. US-based space data analytics firm Little Place Labs is among its customers.