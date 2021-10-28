Truecaller verifies IRCTC helpline number 139: Here’s what it means for users

In a bid to reduce fraudulent activities, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has joined hands with caller identification platform Truecaller to assure passengers that critical communication like booking details and PNR status is being delivered by IRCTC and no one else.

With this, the integrated National Railways Helpline 139 used by lakhs of Indians daily is now verified by Truecaller Business Identity solutions.

“People will now see a green verified business badge logo while making calls to the 139 Helpline. In addition to this, verified SMS message headers will ensure that the customers know that they are receiving the communication about their bookings and other travel details from IRCTC only,” the company said in a press release.

Further, the verified tick mark icon will now lock Indian Railways brand name and profile photo on Truecaller, offering a safer customer experience and reducing the chances of fraud.

Rajni Hasija Chairman and Managing Director at IRCTC said: “We are delighted to work with Truecaller on this new initiative. Through this engagement, we have moved a step forward in making IRCTC’s communication channels with the customers more robust, reliable and safe with technical collaboration with Truecaller thereby building trust with our customers.”

It is worth noting that IRCTC started the 139 Enquiry and Helpline Services in 2007 with Bharat BPO Services Limited as its technical partner in the project. The helpline receives about 2 lakh calls every day regarding train reservation, arrival, and departure along with requests regarding security, medical, and other special needs.