Your personal data is available on bot market for just Rs 490: NordVPN

Data is considered to be the new gold. Everyone wants data and one is ready to share their own. According to an estimation by NordVPN, at least 5 million people’s data has been stolen and sold on the bot market for a nominal price.

While we might usually associate the word bot with an autonomous program that is usually designed to repeat a set of instructions. In this case, data-harvesting malware is considered a bot, where, the bot market refers to a place that hackers use to sell the hacked data.

In most cases, the data includes personal information like logins, cookies, digital fingerprints, and screenshots. What is shocking to know is the fact that India tops the chart with over 600 million user data being made available on the bot market with an average price of Rs 490 per user data.

What information can one buy on the bot market?

One can get details like a screenshot of a device and there is also malware that can even take selfies using the front camera of the phone. Similarly, these bots also steal login credentials. According to NordVPN’s research, there were more than 26.6 million stolen logins in the bot market that includes Google, Microsoft, and Facebook login details.

These bots also steal cookies and digital fingerprints to understand user behaviour and they can even have critical details from auto-fill forms. These stolen data can then be used by cybercriminals to share malicious links and even to ask for money from your friends on social media platforms.

How to stay safe from bots and data hackers?

NordVPN recommends users use an anti-virus at all times. Similarly, it also recommends making use of password manager and file encryption tools that prevent hackers from stealing personal data if they managed to get hold of your smartphone or computer.

On top of these precautions, never ever click on a link from an unknown source. Don’t sideload apps and games that are downloaded from torrent or third-party platforms, and do not connect your device to a public Wi-Fi network.