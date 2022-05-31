Indian PC shipments grow 48%, reaching 5.8 million units in Q1 2022: Canalys

Indian PC shipments grew by 48 per cent in Q1 2022 to 5.8 million units, beating the previous record of 5.3 million set in Q3 2021, according to Canalys. PC shipments have grown by 44 per cent on average in the last six quarters despite sustained pressure on the global supply chain. Shipments have gone past the 5 million mark for the third quarter in a row; with India accounting for 5 per cent of global PC shipments as opposed to just 3 per cent two years ago.

When it comes to desktop and notebook shipments, HP held on to the top position with a 34.1 per cent market share. It shipped 1.449 million units in Q1 2022, marking an annual growth of 41.8 per cent. Lenovo came in second with a 17.7 per cent market share, shipping 752,000 units, registering an annual growth rate of 20.5 per cent.

Dell came in second, shipping 582,000 units with a 13.7 per cent market share while registering an annual growth of 9.1 per cent. Acer saw the biggest annual growth last quarter: 161.5 per cent. The company shipped over 421,000 units, which gave the company a 9.9 per cent market share. Asus came at fifth position with 265,000 shipments, which marked a 6.2 per cent market share for the company. This number represented a 58.8 per cent annual growth for Asus.

Notebooks were the largest category with 3.4 million units shipped, marking a 36 per cent year on year (YoY) increase. Desktop shipments went past 880,000 units, which is 64 per cent over the figure in Q1 2021. The tablets category saw the strongest growth, shipping 1.6 million units at a 69 per cent year-on-year increase. Canalys attributes this growth to increasing government orders after a two-year hiatus.

Jash Shah, a research analyst at Canalys, said that 18 per cent of all the PCs sold in India are manufactured locally. According to Shah, this reduces the Indian PC market’s vulnerability to black swan events in China. Shah also added that this growth will continue to sustain in the coming few quarters.