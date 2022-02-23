Indian PC market saw record growth in 2021 with HP, Dell and Lenovo leading: IDC

The Indian PC market, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, saw record 44.5 per cent year-on-year growth in 2021, according to data from the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. The notebook category was the volume driver with shipments of 11.6 million units, while desktop category began its recovery from the steep decline in 2020 with 30 per cent annual growth.

IDC attributes this to strong demand from enterprise, SMB and consumer segments. Vendors collectively shipped 4 million PCs in the period between October and December (Q4, 2021) last year, driven by remote working demand and better supplies.

The desktop category saw demand from the education and virtual learning environment (VLE) and shipped 800,000 units for the first time in eight quarters. The notebook category shipped more than 3 million units for the second quarter in a row. The commercial segment grew 81.4 per cent in final quarter of the year, compared to the previous year.

However, the consumer segment saw subdued growth due to vendors looking at inventory correction after a strong third quarter (July-September 2021).

HP led the overall PC market again in the 2021 calendar year with a market share of 31.5 per cent as its shipments grew 58.7 per cent over the previous year. It also led the market in fourth quarter with more than 1.3 million units shipped. HP held a 32.9% and 30% share in the commercial and consumer segments as shipments grew by double digits in both categories.

Dell maintained the status quo by securing the second position with a 23.6 per cent market share and 47 per cent year-on-year growth. In the commercial segment, it followed closely behind HP with a 29.8 per cent share. But it remained a distant second in the consumer segment. However, Dell did lead the enterprise segment with a 38 per cent share.

Lenovo, Acer and Asus held the third, fourth and fifth positions with 18.4 per cent, 7.7 per cent and 5.9 per cent market share respectively during the calendar year. Lenovo performed well in the SME segment, while Acer came second behind HP in the. Meanwhile, Asus saw stellar growth of 227.2 per cent annually in the commercial segment.