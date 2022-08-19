Indian PC market slumps down to 3.7 million shipments: IDC

In November last year, the Indian PC market which includes desktops, workstations and notebooks reported an all-time high shipment record of 4.5 million units, despite global chip shortage. But, according to the latest report by the research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), this is the first time the Indian PC market has slumped under four million shipments in the last four quarters.
The report also suggests that the demand in Indian markets during April-June 2022 was quite strong and witnessed a growth of 17.8% year-over-year. While notebooks continued to drive the demand with more than 2.6 million units sold, the desktop segment is not far behind with more than one million units sold.
“Online channels have been softening over the last few quarters. While high footfall in offline channels led to a positive quarter for consumers, the growth tapered as schools started to open, thereby leading to reduced remote learning demand,”Bharath Shenoy, Senior Market Analyst, PC Devices, IDC India said in a press statement.
But vendors are betting on the opening of colleges and are hoping that back-to-college promotions along with online sales starting at the end of the third quarter will help restore momentum.
Top 5 PC vendors in India
While HP Inc did see a marginal decline in the overall sales figures, the company continues to lead the market accounting for 30.8% of total shipments in the second quarter of 2022. The manufacturer performed well in the commercial notebook category thanks to government deals and some pending enterprise orders.
Dell Technologies also managed to retain its position as the second most popular PC vendor in the country with a market share of 21.6%. Similar to HP Inc, the company performed particularly strong in the commercial segment but suffered in the consumer market.
Lenovo took the third spot with a market share of 19.6% with an impressive 38.8% YoY growth in the consumer segment. That said, the company did lose some momentum in the commercial segment because of delays in orders. It was followed by the Acer Group in fourth place which has a market share of 8.9%. The company did grow by 66.7% in the commercial desktop category.
Coming in fifth, ASUS maintained its position in the market, accounting for 6.1% of total shipments in the second quarter. However, the company recorded a growth of 53.3% YoY, thanks to offline expansion and gaming helping it to maintain momentum.
