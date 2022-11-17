scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Indian PC market declines by 11.7 per cent in Q3 2022: IDC

This is the first time the Indian PC market has recorded a decline of 11.7 per cent since the last eight consecutive quarters.

IDC PC Market, IDC Indian PC Market share, IDC Indian PC Market declineThe Indian PC market sold 3.9 million units in Q3 2022. (File photo of a Dell laptop by Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The Indian PC market which includes devices like workstations, notebooks and desktops has recorded a double-digit decline. According to the latest report by the research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), the market recorded a decline of 11.7 per cent year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022 after seeing consecutive growth in the last eight quarters.

The report also suggests that despite all segments except the government have declined, which surprisingly grew by a whopping 91.5 per cent year-on-year. The total shipments inQ3 2022 stood at 3.9 million units. While the desktop and workstation categories recorded a growth of 23.4 per cent and 17.6 per cent respectively, notebook shipments have declined by 19.5 per cent.

“With schools and colleges opening, the consumer segment is seeing tapering demand for the past few months as demand for remote learning has come to a standstill. Weakened currency is resulting in rising device costs and pricing pressure for vendors. As the online sales were going on, vendors delayed price increases in Q3, but the discounts weren’t as lucrative as in previous years either. Vendors are expected to increase prices in Q4, which might further dampen sentiment”, Bharath Shenoy, Senior Market Analyst, PC Devices, IDC India said in a press statement.

Also Read |India’s smartphone shipments drop 10% in Q3 as prices hit record

Top 5 PC vendors in India

Retaining the top spot, HP Inc. shipped more than 940,000 units and continued to drive the overall Indian PC market sales accounting for 23.9 per cent of the total market share. However, the company’s consumer share and commercial share dipped down to 22.1 per cent and 25.9 per cent respectively.

Also Read |Xiaomi, Samsung lead market as 2Q21 shipments grow 86% YoY: IDC

Lenovo managed to overtake Dell and has secured the second position with an 18.8 per cent market share in the consumer segment. Dell Technologies fell to the third spot despite retaining the second position in the consumer segment. However, in the commercial segment, it is really close to HP.

The fourth position is still being held by Acer Group, which amounted to 10.9 per cent of the total market share. The company grew by 28.2 per cent in the commercial segment and led the commercial desktop segment with a share of 31.3 per cent by fulfilling several enterprise and government orders. Asus managed to stay in the top five PC vendor race with a share of 9.9 per cent, which is one per cent higher than what it had in the third quarter of 2021.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 08:44:19 pm
