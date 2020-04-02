Indian government COVID-19 tracking app uses your location data to alert if you can get coronavirus

Indian government’s COVID-19 tracking app uses your location data to alert if you can get coronavirus Indian government’s COVID-19 tracking app uses your location data to alert if you can get coronavirus

The government of India has been working on a coronavirus tracking app for over a week now. The app has finally launched and is available for everyone. During the testing period the app was called Corona Kavach but the official name of it is AarogyaSetu. The app is already listed on both Apple App store and Google Play store.

AarogyaSetu is developed by National Informatics Centre. With this application the Indian government wants to help connect essential health services with the people while India is under lockdown until April 14. “The App is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Government of India, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the app regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19,” the app description noted.

AarogyaSetu uses your location as well as Bluetooth data to notify when you are near a person who’s under quarantine or tested positive. To use the application first head over to either Apple App store or Google Play store and download it. Ensure to connect your smartphone to a stable WiFi network before starting the download process.

After the app has been successfully installed in the phone open it and set location sharing to ‘Allow’. You will also need to turn on the Bluetooth and GPS option for the app to work efficiently. The AarogyaSetu app is available in 11 Indian languages including English.

The AarogyaSetu app will alert if someone you have come in close proximity of, even unknowingly, tests COVID-19 positive. In addition, the app also provides instructions on how to self-isolate and what to do in case you develop symptoms that may need medical help.

How to use AarogyaSetu app

First download and install the app on your Android or iOS phone

Second open the app and allow location sharing. Read all that the app can do.

Select your preferred language

Click on Register Now option

The app will then show the terms of service and policy page. It mentions the AarogyaSetu app uses device location, Bluetooth and data sharing. It is suggested that you keep the location sharing and Bluetooth option on at all times. With the help of Bluetooth the app monitors your smartphone’s proximity to another mobile device. The app also notes that your data will be shared only with the Government of India. The app doesn’t allow your name and number to be disclosed to the public at larger at any time.

If you agree to these policies, click on I agree option and turn on the location and Bluetooth sharing option.

You will then need to enter your mobile number and OTP that you receive on the entered phone number.

Enter personal details such as full name, age, profession, countries travelled in the last 30 days

The AarogyaSetu app will then show whether you are safe or should self isolate yourself and reach out to health experts.

