Indian fixed broadband speeds dip slightly in April as mobile download speeds increase: Ookla

Ookla, the network insights company that runs speedtest.net, said India recorded a 14.19 Mbps median mobile download speed in April, an improvement over the 13.67 Mbps recorded in March. This helped India rise two ranks to reach the 118th rank globally. But at the same time, median download speeds on fixed broadband saw a small dip from 48.15 Mbps in March to 48.09 in April, taking the country down from the 72nd rank globally to the 76th rank.

According to the company’s April Speedtest Global Index, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore held the top spots in mobile broadband and fixed broadband, respectively, with a median download speed of 134.48 Mbps and 207.61 Mbps. Ukraine and Papua New Guinea were the countries that registered the highest increase in rank on the Speedtest Global Index during the month.

Data for this index comes from the large number of tests taken by real users using Speedtest every month to test their Internet speed and performance.

Also Read | Reliance Jio delivered fastest 4G download speeds in March 2022: TRAI

According to TRAI’s data for March this year, Reliance Jio delivered the fastest average 4G download speeds to users in India during the month. Vodafone Idea had led the category in upload speeds according to the same report by the regulatory authority.

During March, Reliance Jio offered average speeds of 21.20 Mbps in February 2022. TRAI data revealed that competitors Vodafone Idea and Airtel delivered speeds of 17.9 Mbps and 13.7 Mbps, respectively.

In terms of upload speed during the same time period, Vodafone Idea led the category with an average upload speed of 8.2 Mbps, followed by Jio (7.3 Mbps), and Airtel (6.1 Mbps).