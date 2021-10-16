WazirX transparency report revealed; company locked 14k accounts in India

India’s cryptocurrency exchange WazirX on Thursday, said it blocked at least 377 user accounts in response to requests from Indian as well as foreign law enforcement agencies during April-September 2021.

WazirX notes that all the legal information requests received are all criminal in nature and the compliance rate of these requests has been 100%.

The report further reveals that 14,469 accounts have been locked from April to Sep 2021. 90% of these activities are user driven (customer requests to close accounts) and 10% are initiated were locked due to payment disputes or ongoing investigations for LEA cases.

Read more | What is front-running in the cryptocurrency market and how to keep yourself safe

“The transparency report is very important for us. Milestones like this are going to reshape the regulations and perception towards crypto in India. We have been recognised as a unicorn, looking at our performance, market cap and volumes. However, evaluation is not intrinsic for us. Initiatives such as the transparency report add credibility to the ecosystem and make the crypto world look more appealing to the outsiders. We aim to look at the bigger goals like positive regulations and consider ourselves paving the way to it through innovative approaches”, said Nischal Shetty, CEO and Founder, WazirX.

The crypto-dealing platform asserted that it remains committed to protecting users’ data, and would be issuing bi-annual transparency reports to provide continuous visibility to its users and stakeholders of the law enforcement information requests.

Meanwhile, WazirX also announced ‘Blockchain Papers’ (BP), a Blockchain research and analysis think tank, with an idea to build visibility for the platform and increase the user base by highlighting the USPs.

Read more | Square CEO Jack Dorsey says looking to build a bitcoin mining system

The platform provides in-depth analysis on the developments in the decentralised blockchain ecosystem, impacting business, industries and economies around the world.

Aritra Sarkhel, Director of Public Policy, at WazirX added, “The report and the think tank is part of our efforts to bring more clarity and build transparency for our users and policy makers in India around everything crypto. While the Transparency report emphasises our commitment towards the community about being open on what’s happening in the company and what initiatives we are taking in to protect them, the BP platform was created to ideate, analyse and record all the major movements in the blockchain world in the process of building web 3.0.”