Indian audio brand Tagg Digital looks at US, Japan for expansion

Homegrown audio brand Tagg will soon start selling their products in some international markets. “Three of our products will be available on Amazon USA and Amazon Japan soon,” Rohit Dhingra, Co-Founder & CEO of TAGG told indianexpress.com.

‘We have noticed that the online markets in these two countries have very competitive pricing and are occupied mainly by Chinese products. Competing with them on price is not feasible for us, so we will have compete on product differentiation,” explained Dhingra. The company will launch the products on its own and is now working on certification and other modalities.

In fact, Tagg has been able to make some impact in the Indian market also with the help of its differentiated product. Launched in 2016 by Dhingra and two college mates, the company is already pushing revenue upwards of Rs 10 crore giving it the confidence to enter new product segments like Bluetooth speakers from its earphone range.

Dhingra said they clearly saw a gap in the market when they started out as there was nothing in between the “cheap Chinese brands” and the “expensive international brands”. “We are here to bridge that gap by offering quality at affordable prices.”

Dhingra says that even though they too have to manufacture products in China, they come up with specific product requirements and look for manufacturing partners who can execute exactly what they want. He says the attempt so far has been offer different experiences within their product range, for instance, by making each of their Bluetooth earphone models cater to a different requirement.

On Tagg’s USP, Dhingra said the idea is to offer stylish, easy-to-use accessories. “This is a part of your lifestyle, as you are wearing this, you are using this and it should reflect accordingly.”

