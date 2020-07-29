47 more Chinese apps banned; Indian rival apps support govt’s decision

47 Chinese apps banned: Indian rivals to banned apps support govt’s decision 47 Chinese apps banned: Indian rivals to banned apps support govt’s decision

After banning 59 Chinese apps last month the government of India announced the ban of 47 clones of already banned China-owned applications. Indian alternatives of these Chinese apps support the ban and want users to move to apps developed by Indians for Indians. These app developers claim that Indian apps keep user data safe and secure within the country, unlike Chinese apps.

“We welcome the move of banning a new set of Chinese apps most of which were clones of earlier banned apps. Today, with over 22 lakh monthly creators from Tier 2 and 3 cities in Bolo Indya creating over 17.5 lakh videos daily in 12 Indian languages,” Boloy Indya founder Varun Saxena told indianexpress.com in an email statement. Saxena said that he is certain that in a few months from now, Indian short video platforms with a differentiator will make Indian users start “feeling the sense of belongingness for Indian platforms more than ever.”

In a further move of the government banning another 47 Apps Chingari, CEO and Cofounder, Sumit Ghosh also supported the decision and said, “this is a very good move by the Indian Government and PM Modi. As we’ve said before, we, the Indian citizens need to be very concerned about our data, and make sure it remains within India. At Chingari we have always been on top of this. Hence we decided to never take any funds from China nor use any of their technology in our app.”

Sana Afreen, Marketing head, Rizzle – another short video platform said “we understand and support the Government’s decision. At Rizzle, data security has been our top-most priority and will always be.” “We are pleased to support millions of TikTokers with a positive & secure platform that will help them in enhancing their social presence while becoming financially independent,” Afreen further added. “National security and citizens’ privacy will be a very critical priority we at Rizzle will abide by. Rizzle adopted India as a primary market soon after launch and will always ensure that we are committed to helping creators in India.”

Tiktok has been in India for over a month now. Since the ban TikTokers have moved to Indian alternative apps such as Roposo, Chingari, Mitron, Sharechat, among others. These India based Tiktok rivals are dominating Google Play store and App store. The top free apps on Play store currently including Moj, Roposo, ShareChat, Google Meet, MX Takatak, Josh by DailyHunt etc.

The government of India is yet to reveal the full list of these 47 clones of already banned Chinese apps but some of the apps are TikTok Lite, Shareit Lite, Bigo Lite, among others.

