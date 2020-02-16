RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla at Express Technology Sabha in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Express photo) RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla at Express Technology Sabha in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Express photo)

The Indian Railways is leaning on technology to focus on the satisfaction of employees and passengers as well as in train operations to ensure safety, punctuality and line capacity, said Puneet Chawla, RailTel chairman and managing director, on the second day of Express Technology Sabha in Bhubaneswar.

Stating that RailTel was the fifth-largest telecom infrastructure provider in the country, Chawla, who gave the keynote address, listed examples such as “video walls, WiFi, CCTVs, e-office and computer based signaling used in railway operations” and said the future of technological engagement with railways could include “IoT platforms, big data and artificial intelligence”.

Chawla also highlighted the story of a luggage porter in Kerala, who cleared the state Public Service Service Commission with help from free WiFi available at the station.

Chawla was followed by Abir Banerjee, country manager, Aruba, who said: “India will transform from ‘data poor’ to ‘data rich’ in 5 years, allowing data-driven decision making for scale and inclusion”. He called on organisations to be mobile first, cloud first and IoT-centric.

Pratibha Singh, from the National Informatics Centre, Odisha, said the organisation has recalibrated itself as per the state’s 5T (Technology, Transparency, Teamwork, for Timebound Transformation).

She spoke about the importance of technology in agriculture and farmer empowerment in the state as well as revenue and disaster management.

Gautam Ghosh, deputy director-general, Department of Food and Public Distribution, said an end-to-end computerisation of the Public Distribution System includes grievance redressal, allocation generation process and transparency portal.

Ghosh also told the gathering that while 27 states across the country have adopted supply chain automation, 4.58 lakh fair price shops have already installed PoS machines.

Express eGovernance Recognition Awards were won by Office of the Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo Hills District, Govt of Meghalaya in the ‘Analytics/Big Data’ category ; Government of Telangana for the ‘Artificial Intelligence’ category; Department of IT & Electronics, Government of West Bengal in the ‘Artificial Intelligence’ category; and Government of West Bengal for the ‘Analytics/Big Data’ category.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.