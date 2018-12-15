India-UK Future Tech festival honours seven Indian tech startups

Seven Indian startups have been honoured as part of the TECH Rocketship Awards by the British Commission, which is hosting the India-UK Future Tech festival in New Delhi. The British High Commission has partnered with Niti Aayog for this two day summit, which is taking place in Delhi.

The festival was announced back in April 2018, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the UK and met with British Prime Minister Theresa May. The awards for the seven startups were across categories like fintech, med-tech, Internet of Things, cloud computing, data analytics and cyber security.

Finalists included an Artificial-intelligence-based startup called Intelligence Node, which seeks to rethink retail pricing by using AI and machine learning. The big data company is relying on the AI and ML to serve big retail partners, and is currently working in 125 countries, across 190,000 brands to help with price optimizations.

Then there’s SafeHouse Technologies, which wants to help enterprises and their employees secure all data. Their product Bodyguard offers comprehensive security to make mobile phones and all their traffic fully encrypted, without draining battery or compromising performance.

Bodyguard is a one button app, ad turning it on ensures that all traffic on the device is fully encrypted via secure VPN. The company is also looking at direct sales, and exploring the India market first.

A startup working on the productivity problem is ZuperSoft solution, which wants to help enterprises organise their field workforce to help with customer service. It is also relying on AI and big data-powered system. The startup has been operational for the last 12 months.

ZuperSoft has also managed to rope in Swedish retail giant Ikea as a customer, and claims to have increased productivity by 7X for the company with its smart scheduling feature.

Orowealth is looking at relying on artificial intelligence to create automated advisory for bigger retail clients. The idea is to have a wealth management platform for retails customers, and the startup already has clients like ShareKhan, which is the largest retail brokerage firm in India.

In the IoT category, Zest IoT looks at the Internet of Things to discover inefficiencies for bigger businesses like for airlines, etc.

In the healthcare segment, the finalist was Clensta, a startup which began at IIT Delhi. The idea is to give access to personal hygiene products for cleansing. without the use of water.

The startup wants to help conserve water with its solution, which it says is FDA approved and does not include alcohol or parabens either. It also plans to branch into the other categories like working on a waterless toothbrush.

The final startup on the list was Inclov, which is a matchmaking platform for people with disabilities and helps them find friends or partners. The startup claims to have 50,000 people on the network, and also organises meetings for its userbase outside of the social network.

The successful companies will win a trip to the UK as well as a chance to pitch in front of potential investors at the Innovate Finance Week which takes place in UK in April-May 2019.