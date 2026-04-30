India tops ChatGPT Images 2.0 users as AI visuals go mainstream 

Nearly a week after OpenAI rolled out ChatGPT Images 2.0, India seems to have emerged as its largest user base. Unlike conventional image editing tools, ChatGPT’s latest model is seeing widespread adoption for creative and personal expression.
Users across India are turning selfies into anime-style portraits, cinematic headshots, tarot-inspired visuals, and even fictional newspaper front pages featuring themselves. The tool is also being used to generate fashion moodboards and “style me” transformations, showcasing its rising appeal among younger, social media-native audiences.
Besides, the model brings a host of technical upgrades over earlier versions. It can handle more complex prompts, render text accurately across languages, and generate highly detailed visuals with minimal input. It also incorporates reasoning capabilities, allowing it to interpret prompts more effectively, produce multiple distinct outputs, and use real-time web context to enhance results.
However, the most notable shift is behavioural rather than technical. In India, usage is extending well beyond productivity or professional workflows. Instead, users are leveraging the tool for storytelling, identity-building, and participation in online trends.
Several formats have quickly gained traction. While ‘Universal Lighting’ transforms everyday photos into studio-quality portraits, ‘Headshot’ generates polished profile images suited for professional or creator platforms. Anime-style transformations, pastel-heavy ‘Spring’ aesthetics, and paparazzi-inspired ‘Flash’ visuals are also widely used. Other trends include fantasy newspaper covers, tarot-themed portraits, and ‘Blueprint’ concepts for architecture and interior design.
According to the company, country-specific trends are also emerging, with prompts such as cinematic portrait collages and Y2K-inspired romantic edits gaining popularity among Indian users.
The latest surge indicates that AI image generation in India is increasingly expanding into the creator culture, fandoms, fashion, and social media identity. Instead of replacing traditional creative processes, tools like ChatGPT Images 2.0 appear to be expanding how users experiment with visual storytelling.