India tops ChatGPT Images 2.0 users as AI visuals go mainstream 

Users in India are using ChatGPT Images 2.0 to create anime-style portraits, cinematic headshots, and fantasy-themed visuals, reflecting a surge in creative AI adoption. (Express Image).

Nearly a week after OpenAI rolled out ChatGPT Images 2.0, India seems to have emerged as its largest user base. Unlike conventional image editing tools, ChatGPT’s latest model is seeing widespread adoption for creative and personal expression.

Users across India are turning selfies into anime-style portraits, cinematic headshots, tarot-inspired visuals, and even fictional newspaper front pages featuring themselves. The tool is also being used to generate fashion moodboards and “style me” transformations, showcasing its rising appeal among younger, social media-native audiences.

Besides, the model brings a host of technical upgrades over earlier versions. It can handle more complex prompts, render text accurately across languages, and generate highly detailed visuals with minimal input. It also incorporates reasoning capabilities, allowing it to interpret prompts more effectively, produce multiple distinct outputs, and use real-time web context to enhance results.