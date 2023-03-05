scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

India to manufacture USD 300 billion electronic goods by 2026: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

He laid a target that India will do a 300 billion dollars of electronics manufacturing by 2026," said Chandrasekhar on Saturday."

From next year, mobile phones will be among top 10 categories for exports from India (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Listen to this article
India to manufacture USD 300 billion electronic goods by 2026: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid out a vision that India would play a significant role in the global electronics supply chain and manufacture USD 300 billion electronics goods by 2026.”

PM has laid out a very clear vision that India will be a significant player in the global electronics supply chain. He laid a target that India will do a 300 billion dollars of electronics manufacturing by 2026,” said Chandrasekhar on Saturday.”

From next year, mobile phones will be among top 10 categories for exports from India. There is an underlying vision and policy framework that is causing this shift in global brands to seek India as a global manufacturing destination,” he added.

He also said that PM Modi has a vision of broadening the electronic ecosystem.”Very soon a comprehensive semi-conductor ecosystem including design, packaging, fabrication and manufacturing will be established in India,” said the Minister.”

Also Read
sonos sub mini featured
Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer with 'powerful, balanced bass' announced for Rs ...
instagram featured
Here's how to check who stopped following you on Instagram
Twitter Blue now available in 20 more nations
Twitter Blue now available in 20 more countries, Community Notes expands ...
ELSA app, ELSA english speaking app, english speaking app ELSA, ELSA app Android, ELSA app founder, ELSA app free
ELSA, the English language app that speaks for non-native users

We are creating a framework of modern laws, and India is becoming a global hub for innovation. One of the enabling environments for our start-ups is a modern framework of policies. We will soon do the Digital India Act,” he added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-03-2023 at 08:20 IST
Next Story

Khalistan flag hoisted near Ambala city, police lodge case

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close