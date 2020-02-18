India to have over 907 million internet users by 2023, driven by mobile: Report

According to the report, the number of devices and connections are growing faster than the rate of the population at 7 per cent CAGR compared to 1 per cent. (Image: NYT) According to the report, the number of devices and connections are growing faster than the rate of the population at 7 per cent CAGR compared to 1 per cent. (Image: NYT)

India is poised to have over 907 million internet users by 2023 according to the new Cisco Annual Internet Report. This accounts for around 64 per cent of the total population of the country. It has based these forecasts upon independent analyst forecasts and its own intellectual property.

According to the report, the number of devices and connections are growing faster than the rate of the population at 7 per cent CAGR compared to 1 per cent. It states that the growing number of M2M applications like smart meters, video surveillance, healthcare monitoring and more are contributing in a major way to the growth of devices and connections. It states that the number of M2M connections by 2023 will have a 25 per cent share in the number of total devices and connections.

Social networking, video streaming, business productivity, e-commerce and gaming will drive the growth of mobile applications, with combined downloads of 46.2 billion by 2023 in India. 17.8 billion downloads will account for social networking, messaging, media, productivity and e-commerce apps. 10.5 billion gaming apps and 17.9 billion other apps.

Apart from this, the report states that a total of 966 million mobile users will be there in the country by 2023, up from 763 million in 2018.

India will have a total of 2.1 billion networked devices by 2023, out of which 1.4 billion will be mobile connected devices and 697.4 million wired/Wi-Fi connected devices. Smartphones will account for 38 per cent of all networked devices, with connected TVs accounting for 12 per cent.

2023 will see a fall in the number of consumer segment networked devices from 83 per cent in 2018 to 78 per cent in 2023.

The report states that there will be a 67.2 million total 5G connections by 2023, 4G connections will take the maximum share of the pie at 53.1 per cent and 3G or below will have a share of 38.7 per cent.

“As digital literacy, mobile penetration, and internet connectivity grow deeper into the hinterland, a massive shift will be created in internet usage and consumption patterns across the country. This rise in connectivity and changing consumption patterns will challenge service providers’ ability to service their customers in an optimal manner. Flatter and more secure networks leveraging cloud and edge computing, as well as automation to manage the ever-expanding network, is essential for them to keep pace in the digital world. Service providers and enterprises will continue on the journey towards software-defined everything and edge computing to lower their overall cost per bit and provide the best customer experience,” said Anand Bhaskar, Managing Director, Service Providers Sales, Cisco India and SAARC.

