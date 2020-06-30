scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
COVID19

China says concerned about India banning TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that India has a responsibility to uphold the rights of Chinese businesses.

By: Reuters | Updated: June 30, 2020 1:44:46 pm
Tiktok banned, tiktok removed from play store, chinese apps banned The government on Monday banned popular app TikTok among others.

China said on Tuesday it was concerned about India’s decision to ban Chinese mobile apps such as Bytedance’s TikTok and Tencent’s WeChat and was making checks to verify the situation.

India on Monday banned 59, mostly Chinese, mobile apps in its strongest move yet targeting China in the online space since a border crisis erupted between the two countries this month.

