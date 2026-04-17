India smartphone shipments fall to 6-year low in Q1 amid price hikes: Counterpoint

Rising prices and weaker demand push India’s smartphone market to its weakest start in six years, with more pressure expected ahead. (Image: Reuters)

India’s smartphone shipments fell 3% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, marking their weakest quarterly performance in six years as cost pressures, price hikes and soft demand weighed on ⁠sales, ​Counterpoint Research said on Friday.

Over 80 smartphone models saw average price hikes of 15%, with ​a further ​15%–20% expected in ⁠the second quarter.

“The market is facing a clear affordability ‌squeeze, driven by sharp memory-led cost inflation and currency pressures that have forced OEMs to raise prices across key models,” said senior analyst Prachir Singh.

“India’s ⁠smartphone market ⁠is expected to remain under pressure in the near ⁠term, ‌with Q2 2026 ​likely to see a double-digit ‌decline,” research director Tarun Pathak said.