India smartphone shipments fall to 6-year low in Q1 amid price hikes: Counterpoint

India’s smartphone market shows signs of strain as rising prices and weaker demand drag shipments to a six-year low, with affordability concerns expected to deepen in the coming quarter.

By: Reuters
1 min readApr 17, 2026 05:34 PM IST
Rising prices and weaker demand push India’s smartphone market to its weakest start in six years, with more pressure expected ahead. (Image: Reuters)Rising prices and weaker demand push India’s smartphone market to its weakest start in six years, with more pressure expected ahead. (Image: Reuters)
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India’s smartphone shipments fell 3% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, marking their weakest quarterly performance in six years as cost pressures, price hikes and soft demand weighed on ⁠sales, ​Counterpoint Research said on Friday.

Over 80 smartphone models saw average price hikes of 15%, with ​a further ​15%–20% expected in ⁠the second quarter.

“The market is facing a clear affordability ‌squeeze, driven by sharp memory-led cost inflation and currency pressures that have forced OEMs to raise prices across key models,” said senior analyst Prachir Singh.

“India’s ⁠smartphone market ⁠is expected to remain under pressure in the near ⁠term, ‌with Q2 2026 ​likely to see a double-digit ‌decline,” research director Tarun Pathak said.

Vivo led ‌the smartphone ​market ​with a ​21% share, followed by Samsung and Oppo.

Apple’s ​share reached 9%, driven ⁠by sustained demand for the iPhone 17 series.

Google was the fastest-growing ‌premium ⁠brand, with shipments rising 39% year-on-year, helped by ​AI-led features. 

 

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