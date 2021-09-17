India’s average broadband speed continues to grow in August: Ookla Speedtest

Ookla has released its latest report on its Speedtest Global Index for the month of August 2021. According to the report, India maintained its growth in the overall fixed broadband download speeds and achieved an average speed of 62.45Mbps in the month of August.

This is the highest that the country has achieved. Last month’s report shared by Ookla revealed that India recorded an average 60.06Mbps download speed in fixed broadband. With this India has maintained its global ranking on 68th spot in the fixed broadband speeds in August 2021.

India’s overall performance in mobile download speeds also registered a slight increase from 17.77Mbps (in July 2021) to 17.96 Mbps. However, the country is still behind in the global ranking for mobile speeds and has dropped to 126 from 122 in terms of ranking.

The report asserts that the countries like Uzbekistan, Colombia, Belarus and Côte d’Ivoire performed better. As per the August report of the Global Speedtest Index, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore are on the top spot in mobile broadband and fixed broadband with an average download speed of 195.52Mbps and 262.20Mbps, respectively.

Cuba and Liberia along with the Marshall Islands also registered the highest growth in mobile download speed and fixed broadband speed respectively, in the month of August 2021.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index compares Speedtest data from around the world each month. Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.