scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

India drops down in rankings for mobile, fixed broadband speeds globally: Ookla report

India’s rankings fell by one spot in the median mobile speeds, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index. India is now down to number 118 in the global ranking.

Internet SpeedsMobile internet speeds in India fell marginally, during the month of September. (File Photo)

Last week, an Ookla report suggested that 5G speed in India was hitting 500 Mbps on test networks. Now a recent report by the company suggests that in the month of September, India has dipped one spot in both median mobile data and fixed broadband speeds. Previously, India was ranked 117  and 78 in median mobile data and fixed broadband speeds globally in August. But the September report now places the country at 118th and 79th positions respectively.

But despite the drop in rank, the median download speeds on mobile networks increased slightly from 13.52 Mbps in August to 13.87 Mbps in September. A similar trend could be seen in the fixed broadband median speeds, where the average speed increased from 48.29 Mbps in August to 48.59 Mbps in September.

Also Read |India falls further in mobile speed rankings, improvements on fixed broadband: Ookla

When it comes to overall global median mobile speeds, Norway holds the first spot. Talking about fixed broadband speeds, Chile was ranked first in overall global fixed median speeds.

Another Ookla survey shows that 89 per cent of Indian customers intend to update to 5G. And among those who want to upgrade, somewhere around 48 per cent are eager to experience 5G, even if they have to switch their telecom providers, while around 20 per cent of respondents said they would wait for the network provider to roll out 5G.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 12:04:39 pm
Next Story

Apple iPad (2022) FAQ: Your biggest questions, answered

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement