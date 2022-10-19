India drops down in rankings for mobile, fixed broadband speeds globally: Ookla report

Last week, an Ookla report suggested that 5G speed in India was hitting 500 Mbps on test networks. Now a recent report by the company suggests that in the month of September, India has dipped one spot in both median mobile data and fixed broadband speeds. Previously, India was ranked 117 and 78 in median mobile data and fixed broadband speeds globally in August. But the September report now places the country at 118th and 79th positions respectively.

But despite the drop in rank, the median download speeds on mobile networks increased slightly from 13.52 Mbps in August to 13.87 Mbps in September. A similar trend could be seen in the fixed broadband median speeds, where the average speed increased from 48.29 Mbps in August to 48.59 Mbps in September.

When it comes to overall global median mobile speeds, Norway holds the first spot. Talking about fixed broadband speeds, Chile was ranked first in overall global fixed median speeds.

Another Ookla survey shows that 89 per cent of Indian customers intend to update to 5G. And among those who want to upgrade, somewhere around 48 per cent are eager to experience 5G, even if they have to switch their telecom providers, while around 20 per cent of respondents said they would wait for the network provider to roll out 5G.