What is the India price of Apple Watch SE, Watch Series 6, iPad Air, and 8th gen iPad

Apple prices the Watch SE (GPS) at Rs 29,900 in India

Apple has made many software as well as hardware-related announcements at last night’s virtual event. Starting from the new iPad to Watch Series 6 and Watch SE the tech giant has priced each of the new products aggressively in India. One of the key highlights of the event is the cheaper Apple Watch, Watch SE.

Apple Watch SE, Watch Series 6 price in India

The India price of the Apple Watch SE (GPS) version is set at Rs 29,900 while the Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) is priced at Rs 33,900. Apple is yet to announce the availability details of Watch SE. The new Watch Series 6 is definitely expensive and starts at a price of Rs 40,900 for the GPS model. The Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) has been priced at Rs 49,900.

Apple One price in India

The India prices of the Apple One plan are also quite affordable in comparison to the US pricing. The individual plan with Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage is priced Rs 195 per month. The family plan with Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage costs Rs 365 per month and can be shared with up to six family members. Notably, India does not have access to the premium plan as Apple News is yet to launch in the Indian market.

iPad 8th generation price in India

The new iPad 8th generation price is also extremely aggressive and starts at Rs 29,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 41,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model in 32GB and 128GB configurations. The device is compatible with Apple Pencil (1st generation) priced at Rs 8,500 and the Smart Keyboard priced at Rs 13,900. Smart covers for iPad can be purchased at Rs 4,500.

iPad Air price in India

The Wi-Fi models of the new iPad Air will be available with a starting price of Rs 54900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 66900. The compatible Apple Pencil (2nd generation) is priced Rs 10,900, while the Magic Keyboard is sold separately at Rs 27,900 and Smart Keyboard Folio at Rs 15,900. The new iPad Air will be available in October at Apple Authorised Resellers.

