India PC Market reports all time high of 4.5 million shipments: IDC

The Indian PC market inclusive of desktops, laptops, and workstations reported an all-time high shipment record of 4.5 million units. As stated by research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), the products witnessed a 30 per cent year-over-year jump in the third quarter of 2021, thus making it the largest one.

Despite the ‘great chip shortage’ that has affected the global hardware supply chains and manufacture, the consumer shipments this year have in fact been bigger than the pre-pandemic era. Notebook PCs, especially constitute more than 80 per cent of the total market share, while desktops continued to grow by 30.5 per cent.

As online lectures and remote workflow continued their course, the demand for laptops also remained strong. Despite struggling to get enough supplies, vendors were able to sell 2.3 million consumer PCs, making it the biggest quarter for the consumer category in India, according to IDC.

Online sellers were able to ship over 771,000 shipments last quarter. According to IDC, the commercial segment also saw a growth of 47.6 per cent with large backlog orders finally shipping out starting September.

“Despite the better allocations to a few segments, the demand-supply gap continues to be a challenge as enterprises and SMBs continue to order in big volume”, Bharath Shenoy, Senior, Market Analyst, PC Devices, IDC India said in a press statement.

However, IDC also cautioned that the consumer market might slow down after the blockbuster growth thanks to the pandemic given schools and colleges have reopened in the country. “Brands have prioritised margins in last few quarters, however, to boost the penetration further, brands need to initiate new programs around affordability, awareness, and education to utilise the stimulus that pandemic has given to digital learning to plan their long-term growth”, Jaipal Singh, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India said.

Top 5 PC Vendors in India

For the third consecutive quarter, HP managed to stay at the top with over one million shipments in India. It maintained a 28.5 per cent lead in the overall PC category, though fell short in the consumer segment with 25.3 per cent share. In the commercial sector, it had over 30 per cent share.

Dell Technologies remained second with over 23.8 per cent share in the overall PC category, all thanks to its consistent inflow of supplies, and it hit a million shipments. Lenovo maintained its third position with an overall share of 18.6 per cent. In the commercial segment, Lenovo’s shipments jumped by 19 per cent while the consumer side saw a marginal 3.4 per cent increase.

Acer came in fourth place with an 8.6 per cent market share, though it had a 31.5 per cent share in the desktop category. ASUS retained its fifth position with a share of 8.5 per cent, as they shipped over 300,000 PCs.