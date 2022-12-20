India now has faster data speeds, but still not among top 100 countries

India is second on the list of countries with the most internet users, with its 658 million internet users just falling behind China’s 1020. These web surfers in India are connected to the web via both broadband and mobile data. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean Indians are using fast internet speeds.

A new report by Ookla suggests India that despite recent improvements in median mobile data speeds, is still not among the top 100 countries for data speeds. India recently went up eight spots on the list between October and November, climbing from 113th to 105th. During this time, India’s median mobile data speeds went from 16.50 Mbps to 18.26 Mbps.

The data, which comes from the Ookla Speedtest Global Index, also shows that India went down a spot in the ranking for countries with the top median broadband services. India went from the 79th to the 80th position, but fixed median download speeds in the country saw a slight increase from 48.78 in October to 49.09 Mbps in November.

City-wise, Mumbai is the fastest internet city in India with a median data speed of 22.27Mbps, standing at 111th position among global city rankings, while Delhi comes closely at position 112, with a median speed of 22.23 Mbps. However, Delhi ranks higher in median fixed broadband speeds (66.19 Mbps) compared to Mumbai (47.24 Mbps),

India’s median mobile data speeds are set to go up in the months to come as more and more areas in the country begin to support faster 5G networks. However, factors like how many people continue to use 5G data once the next-gen network services get their own dedicated prepaid plans could play a key role in this.

Currently, both Airtel 5G Plus and Jio True 5G services are offered to users in select regions at no extra cost beyond what users already paid for existing 4G data plans.

Other countries

The report also adds that for median mobile data speeds, Qatar leads the chart (176.18 Mbps) while Senegal jumped 16 spots in the rankings recently. For fixed broadband download speeds, Chile retains its top position, while both Palestine and Bhutan increased by 14 spots in the global ranking.