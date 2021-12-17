India now fourth on list of top 20 most spammed countries: Report

Spam calls are a growing problem in many regions of the world, but in India, the issue seems to have gotten much worse in the past year. A new report by Truecaller shows a detailed study on spam calls and its effects across the globe. The report shows that India stands on the fourth spot this year on the list of top 20 countries most affected by spam calls.

India stood ninth on the list in 2020 but now stands only behind Brazil, Peru and Ukraine. Brazil tops the list with an average number of 32.9 spam calls per user per month, a much higher number than the 18.02 calls per user per month in Peru, which stands second. Check out the full list below

The report adds that India’s rise in the list is due to an increase in the number of sales and telemarketing calls. This year, all categories of sales-related calls make up a vast majority (93.5 per cent) of all incoming spam calls. Financial services made up 3.1 per cent of the spam calls while Nuisance calls and scam calls made up the remaining 2 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively.

“Over 202 million spam calls were made by just one spammer in India this year. That’s over 6,64,000 calls every day and 27,000 calls every hour of every day,” the report adds.

One of the most common scams in the country remains the KYC (know your customer) scam. This is where fraudsters pretend to be a bank, wallet or digital payment service and ask unsuspecting users for their KYC documents as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India.