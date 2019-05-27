India mobile internet speeds remain sluggish, rank falls to 121: Ookla Speedtest

India’s rankings in Ookla’s Speedtest Global index dipped in the month of April 2019, bringing the country’s ranking to down to 121 from 120 in the previous month. Ookla is known for the Speedtest app and website and has Speedtest Global index for nearly 138 countries, ranking them on the basis of mobile internet speeds. India has seen a steady slide in rankings for mobile internet speeds over the past few months.

In December 2018, India had a ranking of 108, which fell to 119 in January 2019, and then remained at 120 for February and March 2019. In December 2018, the average speeds stood at 10.06 Mbps for downloads, which shows that by April 2019, there has only been a marginal increase to 10.71 Mbps.

The upload speeds on mobile internet were even worse with the average at 4.20 Mbps for India. Compared to the 3.9 Mbps upload speeds in December 2018, this was once again a marginal increase in terms of performance.

But the good news for India was that it managed to maintain its rankings to 68 in fixed broadband speeds. For fixed broadband, the Ookla Speedtest Global index has a total of 179 countries on the list. According to Ookla’s report, India’s fixed broadband average download speeds stood at 29.25 Mbps. Upload speeds on fixed broadband were also much better at 24.84 Mbps.

“Networks are extremely complex entities whose performance is impacted by everything from quality of physical infrastructure to the geographical regions they are placed. India has unique challenges due to both the country’s large geographic size and population,” Ookla Co-founder and General Manager Doug Suttles said in a press statement.

He added that one of the biggest factors for congestion and slow down is the number of people using the network at a given time. “Overall, we believe they are doing an admirable job given the complexities of the market,” he said.

The April Speedtest Global Index shows Norway at the top in mobile internet speeds with an average download speed of 65.41 Mbps. Singapore was on top for fixed broadband with a 197.50 Mbps average download speeds.

Data for Ookla’s Global Speedtest Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month. Ookla claims it has 40 million active users in India conducting over 800,000 tests a day.

A recent report by OpenSignal had revealed that Airtel was the top telecom service provider with highest download speeds for 4G mobile connectivity, while Reliance Jio had highest availability for 4G LTE in the country. Data from OpenSignal showed Airtel has the highest speed of 8.7Mbps, followed by Reliance Jio and Vodafone with 6.3Mbps and 5.9Mbps download speeds respectively.