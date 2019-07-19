India mobile, fixed broadband speeds drop 3 ranks in June: Ookla Speedtest

India dropped 15 ranks in mobile speeds and 18 ranks in the fixed broadband speeds respectively globally over the past year, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index report. In the month if June 2019, India ranked 126 in mobile internet speeds and 74 in fixed broadband speeds worldwide, compared to 111 and 56 respectively in July last year.

Advertising

It points out that India’s rank during May 2019 in the fixed broadband speed performance was 71, while in mobile speeds it ranked 123 respectively. However, in June, India slipped three ranks.

The overall internet speeds also dropped in May when compared to last month. In May 2019, the current average mobile download speeds in India were recorded at 10.87 Mbps, while fixed broadband speeds were at 29.06 Mbps respectively. The mobile and fixed broadband speeds in June were 11.02 Mbps and 30.03 Mbps respectively.

South Korea led Ookla’s June Speedtest Global Index globally for June with an average mobile internet download speed of 90.06 Mbps, while Singapore recorded the highest 195.88 Mbps fixed broadband average download.

Advertising

“An ever-evolving focus on sophisticated network infrastructure will always be important for fixing network quality in India. India is one of the geographically largest and most populated country in the world, meaning a well laid out network that is able to handle high volumes of usage is a key in supporting the internet needs of the Indian market,” Doug Suttles, Co-Founder and General Manager at Ookla said in a press statement.

He added that network efficiency in India will continue to improve despite challenges, thanks to advancements in 4G and 5G network technology.