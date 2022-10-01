IMC opening Live updates: PM Modi to launch 5G services today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the launch of 5G services in India today. The event is taking place as part of the opening keynote for the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress, which begins in Delhi today. The 5G launch is what all of us will looking forward to today.

5G is the next generation of mobile internet, promising much faster speeds and lower latency speeds. Reliance Jio has already confirmed that its 5G rollout will begin around Diwali. The list of cities which will get 5G first from Jio includes Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. The Jio 5G network will be a stand-alone with zero dependency on 4G network. Jio is also partnering with Meta for immersive technology using its 5G network and with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones.

Meanwhile, Airtel has also said it will roll out 5G from this month. Airtel's plan is cover all major metro cities by the end of the year. Airtel's 5G will be available in all urban parts of the country by 2023 end. But full 5G coverage across the country is only expected by March 2024.