scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Live now

IMC opening Live updates: PM Modi to launch 5G services today

IMC 5G India launch Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India today at the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress.

By: Tech Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 1, 2022 8:00:09 am
5G launch, 5G Live updates, 5G IMC, Modi 5G launch, India 5G launch dateIMC 5G launch Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch 5G in India today. (Image credit: Pixabay)

The India Mobile Congress (IMC) opens today in Delhi and will continue till October 4. The highlight of the event is the launch of 5G or fifth generation mobile internet services. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G in select cities today on October 1. He will also inaugurate the sixth edition of India Mobile Congress. The Prime Minister’s speech is expected to start around 10.00 am.

5G is the next generation of mobile communication networks, which is supposed to offer much faster speeds and wider use cases than 4G. It is believed that the rollout of 5G will accelerate the adoption of cloud gaming, AR/VR technology, Internet of Things, etc. 5G also has several enterprise use cases. Operators such as Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vi have already announced plans to roll out 5G in India from October. Today we should hear some more details on these plans.

Live Blog

India Mobile Congress launch Live updates: PM Modi to launch 5G in India today

07:59 (IST)01 Oct 2022
5G services to launch today: What to keep in mind

While Prime Minister Modi will officially announce the launch of 5G networks in the country, this doesn't mean your phone will actually switch to 5G today. Keep in mind that this announcement will likely give us confirmed dates for when 5G services begin rolling out in various cities. Of course, metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata will get 5G first as operators like Jio and Airtel have already confirmed. We will likely see demos of what 5G can achieve today as well-- including the examples of the super fast speed that it is promises. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the launch of 5G services in India today. The event is taking place as part of the opening keynote for the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress, which begins in Delhi today. The 5G launch is what all of us will looking forward to today.

5G is the next generation of mobile internet, promising much faster speeds and lower latency speeds. Reliance Jio has already confirmed that its 5G rollout will begin around Diwali. The list of cities which will get 5G first from Jio includes Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. The Jio 5G network will be a stand-alone with zero dependency on 4G network. Jio is also partnering with Meta for immersive technology using its 5G network and with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones.

Meanwhile, Airtel has also said it will roll out 5G from this month. Airtel's plan is cover all major metro cities by the end of the year. Airtel's 5G will be available in all urban parts of the country by 2023 end. But full 5G coverage across the country is only expected by March 2024.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 07:55:35 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments