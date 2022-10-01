IMC opening Live updates: PM Modi to launch 5G services today

The India Mobile Congress (IMC) opens today in Delhi and will continue till October 4. The highlight of the event is the launch of 5G or fifth generation mobile internet services. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G in select cities today on October 1. He will also inaugurate the sixth edition of India Mobile Congress. The Prime Minister’s speech is expected to start around 10.00 am.
5G is the next generation of mobile communication networks, which is supposed to offer much faster speeds and wider use cases than 4G. It is believed that the rollout of 5G will accelerate the adoption of cloud gaming, AR/VR technology, Internet of Things, etc. 5G also has several enterprise use cases. Operators such as Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vi have already announced plans to roll out 5G in India from October. Today we should hear some more details on these plans.
While Prime Minister Modi will officially announce the launch of 5G networks in the country, this doesn't mean your phone will actually switch to 5G today. Keep in mind that this announcement will likely give us confirmed dates for when 5G services begin rolling out in various cities. Of course, metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata will get 5G first as operators like Jio and Airtel have already confirmed. We will likely see demos of what 5G can achieve today as well-- including the examples of the super fast speed that it is promises.