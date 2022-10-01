India leads in Multi-Factor Authentication adoption, finds Thales report

A new cyber security report suggests that India has the highest growth rate when it comes to Multi-Factor authentication (MFA) adoption and usage. According to the Thales Access Management Index 2022 conducted by the research firm 451 research, India recorded a 19 per cent point rise, bringing MFA usage to 66 per cent compared to the global average of 56 per cent.

It is followed by Singapore with a 17 per cent point increase and the UAE with a ten per cent point increase. In case you are unaware, Multi-Factor Authentication often referred to as MFA is a layered security system that requires users to use a combination of two or more credentials to log in using methods such as a PIN, password or OTP.

As it turns out, MFA is also getting popular among internal and non-IT staff with the adoption rate increasing to 40 per cent compared to 34 per cent last year .

The report goes on to say that while companies are still concerned about the security risks involved with remote work when it comes to secure access to data, applications and systems, more than 84 per cent of professionals working in the IT sector said they had some confidence in their company’s security system, compared to just 56 per cent last year.

If we compare the global MFA usage, remote workers account for more than 68 per cent followed by 52 per cent privileged users. The Thales survey also asked companies about deployment plans for new access security technologies. The study reveals that more than 45% of total respondents were in favour compared to just 41 per cent last year. According to the survey, the COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on cloud-based access management as well, with adoption rising to 45 per cent from 41 per cent last year.