India lags behind Nepal, Pak in mobile net speed

India ranked behind its neighbours Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Nepal at 128th spot in mobile broadband speed for September 2019, according to a report by broadband speed analysis firm Ookla.

Advertising

The country, however, was far ahead of its South Asian neighbours at 72nd place in fixed-line broadband speed during the reported month.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index found global average download speed of 29.5 megabit per second and upload speed of 11.34 mbps. South Korea topped the global chart with download speed of 95.11 mbps and upload speed of 17.55 mbps in mobile network. It found download speed of 11.18 mbps and upload speed of 4.38 mbps in India.

“Airtel was the fastest mobile operator in 11 of India’s largest cities and tied with Jio in a 12th during second and third quarters 2019. Airtel’s highest Speed Score was measured in Nagpur. Vodafone was the fastest mobile operator in two cities and Idea in one,” the report said for India.

Advertising

Sri Lanka led the South Asian countries at 81st spot in mobile network with a download speed of 22.53 mbps and upload speed of 10.59 mbps. Pakistan was ranked 112th with a download speed of 14.38 mbps and upload speed of 10.32 mbps. Nepal was ranked 119th.

While India lagged in download, the 4G network availability in the country was far higher at 87.9 per cent compared to Pakistan and Bangladesh with 58.9 and 58.7 per cent 4G availability in the second and the third quarter of 2019.

“In the second and third quarter 2019, Jio led the way with an impressive 99.1 per cent 4G Availability. Airtel came in second with 94.9 per cent, followed by Idea (87.5 per cent) and Vodafone (85.2 per cent),” the report said.

The fixed line segment Ookla found average global download speed was 69.1 mbps and upload was 36.52 in the month of September. Singapore topped the global fixed line broadband chart with download speed of 196.88 mbps and upload speed of 203.31 mbps.

India led the South Asia countries list at 72nd position with an average download speed of 34.07 mbps and 31.24 mbps upload speed.

“Jio was the fastest provider for fixed broadband in five of India’s largest cities during second (Q2) and third (Q3) quarter 2019. ACT was the fastest in four and tied in a fifth. Hathway showed the highest Speed Score on fixed broadband in Chennai during Q2-Q3, 2019 . ACT Fibernet had the highest Speed Score in Jaipur and Lucknow,” the report said.

Bhutan was ranked 82nd position, Sri Lanka 84th, Nepal 105th and Pakistan at 159th position.