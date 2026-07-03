India investigating Tata data leak that exposed Apple iPhone secrets

Government officials say the Tata Electronics data breach has been reported to India's Computer Emergency Response Team. (Image: Reuters)

India is investigating a data breach at Tata Electronics that exposed documents linked to Apple’s unreleased iPhone 18 Pro, the country’s IT secretary said on Thursday in the government’s first public comments on the ⁠incident.

Sensitive ​lists of components and suppliers as well as photos of iPhone 18 Pro models are among files that were posted on the dark ​web ​by a ransomware group ⁠that stole data from Tata Electronics, Apple’s Indian supplier, Reuters reported.

“We are investigating,” ‌S. Krishnan, secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, told reporters.

Krishnan said the incident had been reported to India’s Computer Emergency Response Team, the main agency responsible for computer security issues.