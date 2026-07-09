India removes import duty on select smartphone and electronics parts

The import duty exemption on select electronics components will remain in effect until March 31, 2029. (Express Image)

India has reportedly removed import duties on several components used in the manufacturing of smartphones and other electronic devices.

The move is expected to boost the country’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem and improve cost competitiveness.

The government has scrapped the existing 7.5 per cent and 5 per cent import duties on select components, including key parts used in wireless charging modules for mobile phones, displays for medical devices and automobiles, and lithium-ion cells. The exemption will remain in effect until March 31, 2029.

The decision is likely to benefit global electronics manufacturers, including Apple and Xiaomi, which have expanded their production operations in India in recent years.