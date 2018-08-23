India gears up for big data: DoT to send officers to China for training

The Training course is being organised by Thailand-based intergovernmental organisation Asia-Pacific Telecommunity. The Training course is being organised by Thailand-based intergovernmental organisation Asia-Pacific Telecommunity.

With an aim to prepare its officers for the impending adoption of big data analytics and its relevance in the telecommunications sector, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is planning to send them to China for a training course on the influence of big data in November, where the officials will be trained on several parts of the application of big data.

Notably, the trainees will visit the headquarters of e-commerce giant Alibaba in China for a session on application of financial risk control based on big data; and will visit telecom equipment firm Huawei for training on application of public security based on big data.

The training course is being organised by Thailand-based intergovernmental organisation Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT), which operates in conjunction with telecom service providers, manufacturers of communications equipment, and research and development (R&D) organisations. In its letter to the DoT, the APT mentioned that the training course was designed to discuss and learn, among other things, the analysis of new telecommunications policy in the context of the world and China.

READ | Why India needs to address data flow issues, quick

In a similar training programme in October last year, the DoT had sent officers to China for a training course on 5G communications system and internet of things (IoT). Internally, the DoT has also chalked out plans to create a pool of experts within the department on issues such as IoT, latest cellular technologies such as 4G and 5G, telecom and network security, cyber security, big data and data mining, smart cities, implementation of WiFi technologies, cloud computing and data centres, and routers and networking. This pool of experts will work towards capacity building activities of the DoT as well as for supporting capacity building activities of other ministries, departments, state governments and public sector companies.

In the draft of the National Digital Communications Policy, the DoT has proposed synergising deployment and adoption of new and emerging technologies by creating a roadmap for emerging technologies and its use in the communications sector, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, robotics, internet of things, cloud computing and machine-to-machine communications. By 2022, the policy proposes to expand the IoT ecosystem to five billion connected devices within the country. Further, in terms of human resources, it proposes training and re-skilling of one million people in new age technologies.

Within the telecom sector, the policy proposes leveraging artificial intelligence and big data in a “synchronised and effective manner to enhance” the overall quality of service, spectrum management, network security and reliability.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App