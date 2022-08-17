scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

India gains rank in mobile speed and fixed broadband rankings: Report

India's median mobile internet speed ranking has gained one spot and now sits at the 117th spot in the month of July.


August 17, 2022 5:37:10 pm
Oookla Internet Speed TestWhile India gained ranking in global speeds, the overall median speed has slightly decreased.

India has gained one spot for mobile and two spots when it comes to broadband speeds in global rankings. According to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index, India was ranked 118th in June globally for median mobile speeds but climbed up to the 117th spot in the month of July. Coming to broadband internet, the country jumped from 72nd position in June to 70th in July.

While the global ranking has seen some improvements, the median mobile download speeds in India have decreased from 14 Mbps in June to 13.41 Mbps in July. Fixed broadband internet followed a similar trend, with the median download speeds decreasing from 48.11 Mbps in June to 48.03 Mbps in the month of July.

The report also said that in the July Speedtest Global Index, Lebanon gained 27 spots, which marks the highest increase in rank. The number one spot for global median mobile speeds is secured by UAE. When it comes to the overall global fixed broadband internet median speed, Chile retains the first spot with developing countries like Bhutan and Mauritania increasing by 22 spots and 21 spots globally.

Also Read |5G rollout expected to begin this month: 3 things to note before you get excited

However, Ookla’s CEO recently told IndianExpress that the country is still “playing catch-up with already established 5G markets, it’s not starting from scratch.”

It is interesting to note that India’s overall broadband ranking is on the lower side. With 5G just around the corner, India’s ranking is expected to improve in the coming months. According to a statement by Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, 5G networks are slated to become operational in 20-25 cities and towns by the end of the year.

 

