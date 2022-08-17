India gains rank in mobile speed and fixed broadband rankings: Report

August 17, 2022 5:37:10 pm
India has gained one spot for mobile and two spots when it comes to broadband speeds in global rankings. According to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index, India was ranked 118th in June globally for median mobile speeds but climbed up to the 117th spot in the month of July. Coming to broadband internet, the country jumped from 72nd position in June to 70th in July.
While the global ranking has seen some improvements, the median mobile download speeds in India have decreased from 14 Mbps in June to 13.41 Mbps in July. Fixed broadband internet followed a similar trend, with the median download speeds decreasing from 48.11 Mbps in June to 48.03 Mbps in the month of July.
The report also said that in the July Speedtest Global Index, Lebanon gained 27 spots, which marks the highest increase in rank. The number one spot for global median mobile speeds is secured by UAE. When it comes to the overall global fixed broadband internet median speed, Chile retains the first spot with developing countries like Bhutan and Mauritania increasing by 22 spots and 21 spots globally.
However, Ookla’s CEO recently told IndianExpress that the country is still “playing catch-up with already established 5G markets, it’s not starting from scratch.”
Subscriber Only Stories
It is interesting to note that India’s overall broadband ranking is on the lower side. With 5G just around the corner, India’s ranking is expected to improve in the coming months. According to a statement by Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, 5G networks are slated to become operational in 20-25 cities and towns by the end of the year.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
India gains rank in mobile speed and fixed broadband rankings: Report
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being audited?
Florence Pugh was ‘comfortable’ showing her ‘small breasts’ in sheer pink Valentino gown
Shefali Shah tests positive for Covid-19, says she is in isolation
Bengaluru cops arrest man who killed his wife and filed missing complaint
KKR appoint Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach
Madhavan quashes rumours that he sold his house to fund Rocketry: ‘Please don’t over patronize my sacrifice’
Watch video: Massive tornado-like waterspout captured on camera in Florida
If you have been experiencing fatigue, lack of energy consider evaluating your CoQ10 levels
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: ‘My film was a biopic, could’ve worked in any time…’
Mining lease row: SC reserves verdict on pleas of Soren, J’khand govt against HC order for probe
Govt projects record foodgrain production, lower wheat output in 2021-22 crop year