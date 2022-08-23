India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

A former Twitter Inc security chief has alleged that the Indian government forced the social media firm to put a government agent on the payroll, according to a whistleblower disclosure with U.S. regulators.
Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko raised the issue with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission among other security lapse claims at Twitter.
He said the government agent would have had access to sensitive user data due to Twitter’s weak security infrastructure, according to a redacted version of the complaint uploaded by the Washington Post newspaper and verified by Zatko’s attorney at Whistleblower Aid.
A company source told Reuters that the allegations about the India government had surfaced previously within Twitter, without elaborating further.
Subscriber Only Stories
Representatives for India’s IT ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
“What we’ve seen so far is a false narrative about Twitter and our privacy and data security practices that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement regarding Zatko’s allegations.
Twitter is engaged in a legal challenge against the Indian government after it asked a local court in July to overturn some government orders to remove content from the social media platform, and alleged abuse of power by officials.
The next hearing in the case is set for Thursday.
“The company did not in fact disclose to users that it was believed by the executive team that the Indian government had succeeded in placing agents on the company payroll,” Zatko’s complaint noted.
The Washington Post report said that supporting information for Zatko’s claims had gone to the National Security Division of the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
Earlier this month, a U.S. court convicted a former Twitter manager accused of spying for Saudi Arabia on six criminal counts, including acting as an agent for the country and trying to disguise a payment from an official tied to Saudi’s royal family.
Top News
Latest News
India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says
Centre’s fresh reply to HC: Live telecast could draw sharp reactions, not advisable
Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC humble Indian Air Force 4-0
Bengaluru: App-cab drivers warm up to night shifts, ditch working during the day
Dr K H Sancheti, founder of Sancheti hospital, honoured among 75 ‘Healthcare Changemakers’
Pakistan Army to provide troops to Qatar for football World Cup security
Durand Cup: Isaac, Pedro score as Odisha FC beat Kerala Blasters 2-0
Lip fillers or filters: Kylie Jenner calls out trolls over latest TikTok video
House of the Dragon star Emily Carey reveals she deleted Twitter after fan backlash
Lawfully wedded couple can’t be denied each other’s company; State can’t enter pvt space: Delhi HC
Gurmeet Choudhary recalls how Yash Chopra motivated him in his early days: ‘He gave me Shah Rukh Khan’s example’
Your Daily Wrap: SC to look into Bilkis Bano remission case; 3 IAF officers sacked for BrahMos misfiring incident; and more
Biren Singh invites investment, says Manipur is changing
Bihar minister in BJP cross-hairs for temple visit won from Hindu-majority seat, popular across sections
Only Gandhis can lead Cong: Adhir; can’t force Rahul, says Digvijaya